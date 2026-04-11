Live: Auckland Blues v Wellington Hurricanes – Super Rugby Pacific

Source: Radio New Zealand

Round nine sees the two top teams go to battle in Wellington, as the Hurricanes host the Blues in a serious test of title credentials at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

Kick-off is 7.05pm.

Hurricanes: 1.Xavier Numia, 2. Asafo Aumua, 3. Pasilio Tosi, 4. Caleb Delany, 5. Warner Dearns, 6. Devan Flanders, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (c), 8. Peter Lakai, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Ruben Love, 11. Fehi Fineanganofo, 12. Jordie Barrett (c), 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Josh Moorby, 15. Callum Harkin

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu, 17. Siale Lauaki, 18. Tevita Mafileo, 19. Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20. Brad Shields, 21. Brayden Iose, 22. Ereatara Enari, 23. Jone Rova

“We’re refreshed and re-energised from the bye. It’s a good challenge at this time of the year to get into another Kiwi derby,” – Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw

Blues: 1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2. Bradley Slater, 3. Marcel Renata, 4. Josh Beehre, 5. Sam Darry (c), 6. Che Clark, 7. Anton Segner, 8. Malachi Wrampling, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Xavi Taele, 13. AJ Lam, 14. Codemeru Vai, 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Bench: 16. James Mullan, 17. Mason Tupaea, 18. Sam Matenga, 19. Tristyn Cook, 20. Torian Barnes, 21. Taufa Funaki, 22. Pita Ahki, 23. Payton Spencer

“It’s a top-of-the-table clash for that No.1 spot and that’s exactly the sort of challenge we want at this stage of the season,” – Blues coach Vern Cotter

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand