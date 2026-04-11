Tauranga mayor declares state of emergency as cyclone risks grow

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Tauranga has declared a state of emergency ahead of Cyclone Vaianu, as officials warn of coastal flooding, dangerous swells and growing risks to public safety.

Mayor Mahe Drysdale said the declaration would help authorities respond as conditions deteriorate.

“We’ve been going around the city doing what we can to prepare for the weather event. And now we’ve just declared a state of emergency.

“We are as prepared as we possibly can be with an event like this coming.”

The council said its biggest concern is coastal inundation, with about 800 properties at risk of flooding and a further 200 threatened by erosion across areas including Otūmoetai, Marine Parade, Mt Maunganui and Pāpāmoa Beach.

Residents in low-lying or coastal areas are being urged to leave early if they feel unsafe.

“Our biggest concern at the moment is the coastal inundation… please assess whether you think you are safe and get out early if you can,” Drysdale said.

However, officials said some people are ignoring safety restrictions, with reports of members of the public entering closed areas such as Moturiki Island.

“It’s disappointing when people don’t follow the guidelines… you’re risking your own safety,” Drysdale said.

“You know, if you do get in trouble, that means that someone is going to have to come out and try to rescue you, and that is putting other people’s lives at risk as well.”

Emergency Operations Centre Controller Gareth Wallis said the closures were in place for a reason.

“This is not the time for sightseeing or risk-taking. Closures are in place to protect lives and must be respected.”

Cyclone Vaianu is expected to reach Tauranga late Saturday, with peak impacts likely around Sunday afternoon’s high tide.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand