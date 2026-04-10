Young people on roof at Wiri youth justice residence

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Kim Baker Wilson

A group of young people have climbed onto the roof at a youth justice residence in Wiri, South Auckland.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Youth Justice Services & Residential Care, Dean Winter, said they are working with police to get the group down at Korowai Manaaki.

“A number of young people have gained access to the roof within the facility,” he said.

“We are working with police to resolve this matter and can confirm there are no concerns for public safety. The young people are still within the confines of the facility.”

Police said they were called to the residence shortly after 11am and efforts to get the group down are ongoing.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand