Cyclone Vaianu: Get prepared and have a plan

Source: Auckland Council

Auckland Emergency Management continues to urge Aucklanders to get prepared and have a plan ahead of Cyclone Vaianu arriving in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Auckland and Aotea Great Barrier Island are currently under three weather warnings – keep up-to-date with the latest MetService forecast and all current watches or warnings by downloading the MetService app from the App Store or Google Play, or visit the MetService website: metservice.com

Prepare your home

If you or your property are in danger at any time, phone 111 – don’t wait, natural warnings need to be acted on immediately.

Get ready for power outages:

Strong winds bring down trees and can cause power outages.

Make sure you’ve got a torch and batteries.

Keep your phone and power banks charged.

Have a battery-operated radio (remember, your car radio can be an alternative).

You can prepare your property ahead of time by:

Checking drains and gutters to ensure they aren’t blocked.

Clearing tree branches, leaves and debris – these can cause flooding issues during heavy rain.

Putting away or tying down any loose outdoor furniture and trampolines in case of high winds.

Have a plan and a grab bag

Consider where you might go if you need to leave home in a hurry. Have the talk and make a plan with whānau and friends about what you would do and where you would go if it is unsafe to shelter in place.

Have a grab bag prepped and ready with essentials like:

Medication

Warm clothes and sturdy shoes

Chargers

Snacks and water

And remember babies and pets’ needs too.

Delay unnecessary travel

Plan your travel carefully and consider whether your travel this weekend is essential.

Make sure you drive to the conditions and never drive through floodwaters or over slips.

Drivers should expect the Auckland Harbour Bridge may need to be fully closed if wind gusts get too high. It is also likely that there will be lane closures and reduced speed limits in place.

Check for real time updates before you travel on the NZTA Highway conditions page: Highway conditions for Auckland | NZTA Journey Planner.

Allow extra time when travelling on public transport during severe weather in case there are delays during your journey. Before taking public transport check the live departures feature in the AT Mobile app.

Postpone remote walks and recreational activities at our parks and beaches until after the weekend.

The forecast is predicting large swells and high energy waves. These conditions are not ideal for boating or shore fishing.

Auckland Council services

Sports fields around the Auckland region will remain open for activities to take place on Saturday 11 April – but all fields will be closed throughout the day on Sunday 12 April.

Those who have booked to stay overnight at any of Auckland’s regional parks this weekend are being advised to stay at home and are being offered full refunds.

Tāwharanui campground, Te Haruhi Bay campground, and Tunnel Point campground will be closed this weekend.

For tree damage on public land, go to the council’s website and ‘report a problem’ online.

Report stormwater issues and flooding to the council on 09 301 0101.

Visit the Auckland Council website: aucklandcouncil.govt.nz for more information.

Advice for boaties

Check your boat before the bad weather arrives.

Secure sails and loose items on deck.

Check condition of mooring lines and run extra lines and if necessary, consider removing your boat if on a mooring in an exposed mooring zone.

Keep a close watch on the weather forecast.

Stay informed