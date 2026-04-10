Financial Markets Authority files for liquidation of more Chance Voight Group entities

Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Financial Markets Authority is seeking to liquidate further entities linked to Rangiora-based investment company Chance Voight Group.

The application to the High Court seeks liquidation for 25 entities, after FMA concerns about how the group has been managed and whether it can meet its financial obligations.

This is the second liquidation application made by the FMA relating to Chance Voight.

In December, the FMA sought the liquidation of its parent company, Chance Voight Investment Corporation, and five of its main subsidiaries.

“The FMA’s decision to seek liquidation of further Chance Voight entities, in addition to those subject to the December 2025 application, follows our receipt of the interim liquidators’ report detailing their preliminary investigative findings, as well as our own continuing investigations into the Chance Voight Group,” FMA head of enforcement Margot Gatland said.

The High Court granted the FMA’s application for the appointment of interim liquidators, pending a hearing on whether the companies should be liquidated.

The interim liquidators report remains under interim suppression and the FMA asked the court to lift suppression at a hearing on 3 March.

The High Court has since issued a judgement on the release of the report, but it remains under suppression until 5pm, 17 April.

Chance Voight Group principal Bernard Whimp opposed the release of the report.

The FMA said its investigation into the group and Whimp was ongoing.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand