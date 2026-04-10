Weather: ‘Trifecta’ of hazards for East Coast from Cyclone Vaianu

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZTA

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence is encouraging people to be proactive about preparing themselves as Cyclone Vaianu tracks towards the North Island.

A strong wind warning has been issued for all of Gisborne, with north of Tolaga Bay also under a heavy rain warning and south of Tolaga Bay under a rain watch.

MetService is warning trees and powerlines could be damaged and rivers could rise rapidly in the region, which has been battered by several major storms.

“Unfortunately this is getting all far too familiar in terms of routine,” said Tairāwhiti Emergency Management group manager Ben Green, who said they were monitoring the weather system and preparing for it.

He said “assets” were being pre-positioned in places such as the top of the East Coast such as around Te Araroa and Hicks Bay, which he said were already fragile from storm damage sustained just a couple of months prior.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said State Highway 35 between Te Araroa and Hicks Bay would be closed as a precaution from 6.30pm on Saturday due to the already fragile Punaruku slip site.

Green said they were facing a “trifecta” of hazards with large storm surges or swells, heavy rain and strong winds.

Green was encouraging people in the region to stay up to date with MetService’s warnings and be proactive in preparing for the cyclone, including by charging phones, clearing out gutters and drains and tying down loose items like trampolines.

In the event of heavy rain, he also advised people near streams or low lying areas to make a plan to move early and avoid needing to evacuate at night.

Hunters and holidaymakers warned to think twice

A strong wind warning had been issued for Rangitīkei, Whanganui and Ruapehu, with wind watches for other parts of the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

“We know it is peak hunting season with the roar on at the moment. Given the forecast rain and wind, we recommend you think twice before heading out hunting this weekend,” Civil Defence Manawatū Whanganui said on its Facebook page.

“This is not the time for ‘she’ll be right’ attitudes. You are better off staying safe and waiting for good weather, rather than ending up in a situation beyond your control.”

It gave the same advice to people with travel plans over the school holidays.

“You are better delaying/cancelling plans and staying safe than getting yourself and your family into a potentially dangerous situation.”

It said no states of emergency had been declared in anticipation of Cyclone Vaianu’s impacts, and there had been no discussions about doing so.

Flickr / Brett Taylor

DOC closes campsites

The Department of Conservation (DOC) urged people to put their personal safety first and reconsider any outdoor plans this weekend.

“We’ve taken the precaution of closing numerous DOC locations across the North Island, including several popular campsites,” it said.

People who had a booking for a DOC campsite or hut this weekend, and had decided not to go because of the weather, could contact DOC for a refund.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand