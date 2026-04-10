Govt encourages farmers, growers to be prepared

Source: New Zealand Government

Farmers, growers and rural communities are encouraged to stay up-to-date with weather warnings and prepare for Tropical Cyclone Vaianu, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson say.

Impacts are possible across all of the North Island and Upper South Island from late Saturday to Monday. There may also be some impacts for the Chatham Islands.

MetService is forecasting significant heavy rain and damaging gale-force winds and has issued multiple wind and rain warnings. Farmers, growers, and rural communities are encouraged to stay informed through their forecasts and take necessary precautions.

“Stay safe, be prepared for power and communications outages, and take warnings from forecasters and civil defence seriously,” Mr McClay says.

“It’s important to self-evacuate if you see rising water and to keep out of floodwaters.”

Mr McClay says farmers and growers have shown significant resilience getting through multiple severe weather events already this year, and have taken proactive steps to ensure the welfare of their animals.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is actively monitoring the cyclone and has staff on-the-ground working closely with local emergency management groups and providing support where required.

“This incoming severe weather event will be particularly tough for rural communities who are still in recovery mode and repairing previous damage,” Mr Patterson says.

Mr Patterson is encouraging farmers and growers to prepare by moving stock to higher ground and seek support if they need it.

“Farmers and growers who require support are encouraged to contact the Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254.”



MIL OSI