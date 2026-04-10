Two climbers rescued near Sabre Peak, Fiordland National Park

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are praising rescue staff who have retrieved two climbers from a precarious mountainside near Sabre Peak in Fiordland National Park today.

About 4.30pm on Wednesday, a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) was activated in the Sabre Peak area.

A Southern Lakes Helicopter was dispatched, however, due to heavy rain and low cloud, a rescue was unable to be carried out. The Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) passed information to Police so they could launch a search and rescue operation.

On Thursday morning, Police were contacted by the brother of one of the climbers, who had received Emergency SOS satellite text messages from his brother. The messages confirmed both of the experienced climbers were uninjured, but unable to move due to the severe weather.

A second rescue attempt later that day was unsuccessful, again due to the conditions.

Southland Search and Rescue Coordinator Dougall Henderson says Police maintained contact with the climbers via satellite, keeping them updated with rescue efforts.

“About 7am today, the Southern Lakes Helicopter crew successfully located the climbers and carried out a 100 foot long line extraction from the mountainside,” he says.

“Their survival is remarkable. They had been stranded on the steep mountainside for three nights, sheltering in a two-person bivvy and sleeping bags, which became saturated during prolonged exposure to severe weather.

“They had run out of food, and believed they would not have survived another night on the mountain.”

Both climbers were checked over by a doctor on board the helicopter and were transported to Te Anau for further medical assessment.

Sergeant Henderson says the outcome highlighted both good decision-making by the climbers and the challenges faced by rescue services in alpine environments.

“The climbers made the right decision to activate their beacon early and remain in place once the weather deteriorated,” he says.

“They were well equipped and they communicated clearly using satellite messaging, and that allowed rescuers to make informed decisions while waiting for a safe weather window.

“This was also an outstanding effort by the helicopter crew, operating in an extreme and unforgiving alpine environment. Their ability to safely locate and extract the climbers using a long line technique prevented what could have been a far more serious outcome.”

Police say the incident is a timely reminder of the unpredictability of Fiordland weather and the limitations of rescue operations in mountainous terrain.

“Even when help is on the way, adverse weather can delay rescue efforts,” says Sergeant Henderson.

“People heading into alpine or remote areas need to plan conservatively, monitor forecasts closely, and carry appropriate emergency equipment – including a PLB or satellite communication device, or both.”

Police encourage anyone venturing into remote or alpine environments to leave their intentions with a trusted person, check weather conditions in advance, and be prepared to delay or abandon plans if conditions deteriorate.

More information and tips can be found on the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council website.

ENDS

MIL OSI