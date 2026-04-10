Storm News – Fire and Emergency New Zealand prepares for significant weather event

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is preparing for the expected impacts of Cyclone Vaianu.

Deputy National Commander Megan Stiffler says Fire and Emergency has been working with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) groups since mid-week.

“We have well trained local crews right across the North Island and we will be pre-positioning specialist resources, including enhanced rescue and water rescue teams to support those local crews.

“This is expected to be a fast moving and high intensity storm with a wide area of impact, including areas still recovering from severe weather in March,” Megan Stiffler says.

“Flooding, landslides and falling trees can be expected, with consequent impacts on power, communications, and travel.

“We are ready to respond where we are needed, and we have extra resourcing ready to be deployed at short notice.”

Megan Stiffler says Fire and Emergency’s advice is to always call 111 when life or safety is at risk.

“Do not drive through floodwater – you are putting yourself at risk and risking the lives of those who come to your rescue.

“In floodwaters you can’t tell how deep the water is, or how swift. The road may have been washed away and there could be hidden obstacles.

“At home, tie or take down trampolines and outdoor furniture and prepare for power outages.

“We recommend using torches and battery powered devices wherever possible to reduce the risk of unwanted fire in your home during a power outage.”

For the latest weather warnings follow MetService and follow New Zealand Civil Defence and your local Civil Defence page for emergency warnings and advice.