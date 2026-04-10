Tough day for golfer Ryan Fox at Augusta

Source: Radio New Zealand

ANDREW REDINGTON / AFP

Auckland golfer Ryan Fox endured a tough start to the Masters golf tournament in Georgia.

Fox fired an opening round five over par 77.

He was five over by his seventh hole and then Bogeyed the 10th before steadying his round on the back nine and birdied the par four 17th.

Fox, who was hospitalised last month with kidney stones, is currently tied for 74th.

This is Fox’s third Masters experience, his best results was a tie for 26th in 2023.

The club house leaders are American Sam Burns and defending champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland who both shot five under par 67’s.

Half the field is yet to complete their rounds.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand