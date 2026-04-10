New Black Ferns coach names first team for Pacific Four opener

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marty Melville / PHOTOSPORT

Three players are set to make their debuts for the Black Ferns in Sunday’s Pacific Four game against USA in Sacramento.

New coach Whitney Hansen’s first team selection includes loose forward Mia Anderson, halfback Tara Turner and winger Justine McGregor.

All three were on the reserves bench.

Co-captain Ruahei Demant will become the most capped Black Ferns captain with 36 Tests when she takes to the field, surpassing Black Ferns legend Fiao’o Fa’amausili who led 35 matches between 2012-2018.

“It’s exciting to reward our debutants with the opportunity to wear the black jersey for the first time, they’ve shown determination and resilience to get here throughout their respective journeys,” Hansen said.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Ruahei as a leader in our environment. The way she carries herself, her mana, and the leadership she offers to this team is immense. On behalf of the group, we congratulate her on reaching this milestone.”

The Black Ferns last met with the USA in the final game of the Pacific Four Series last year at North Harbour Stadium which resulted in a 79-14 win for the home side.

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Black Ferns v USA (Test caps):

1. Chryss Viliko (19)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (37)

3. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu (3)

4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (38)

5. Laura Bayfield (6)

6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (35)

7. Kennedy Tukuafu (34) – co-captain

8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (16)

9. Maia Joseph (16)

10. Ruahei Demant (51) – co-captain

11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (30)

12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt (29)

13. Amy Du’Plessis (22)

14. Mererangi Paul (14)

15. Renee Holmes (29)

16. Vici-Rose Green (5)

17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (10)

18. Tanya Kalounivale (27)

19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (7)

20. Mia Anderson*

21. Tara Turner*

22. Hannah King (10)

23. Justine McGregor*

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand