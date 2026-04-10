Storm News – “Take action early, it could save your life”: NEMA advice

Source: National Emergency Management Agency



Cyclone Vaianu is a dangerous event, and people in affected regions need to take every warning seriously, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says.

Cyclone Vaianu is expected to move across the North Island on Sunday 12 April and NEMA Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management John Price is urging people in the affected regions to take action early – it could save your life.

“Before the storm hits, prepare your home and your family. Make a plan for power cuts or evacuation, have supplies ready, tie down loose items and clear your gutters.

“When the weather worsens, people need to act quickly to stay safe.

“Strong winds and heavy rain can injure or kill, and taking action early can save your life.”

John Price says you should trust your own “danger sense” and take action – don’t wait for Emergency Mobile Alerts or official warnings.

If you are in an affected area:

Leave immediately if floodwaters are rising

Take extreme care if you must travel. Watch for flooding, debris and closed roads

Landslides are very likely and are extremely dangerous. Leave immediately if you notice small rockfalls or muddy water, buildings or trees moving, or creaking or rumbling noises

Stay out of floodwater – it contains debris and contamination, and is extremely dangerous

Do not drive, walk or swim through it

Do not let children play in it

“Stay informed and stay safe ,” John Price says.

“Listen to the radio. Check MetService warnings for your area and follow your local Civil Defence group on social media.

“We understand people may be tired of hearing warnings, but severe weather causes real harm to people, whanau, families, communities and the country.

“We have been through events like this before. We will get through this one too if we prepare, stay alert, and act when something doesn’t feel right.”