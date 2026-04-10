Education – Strong outcomes and workforce readiness across Whitireia and WelTec nursing programmes

Source: Whitireia and WelTec



Whitireia and WelTec is celebrating a strong five-year performance across its three Bachelor of Nursing programmes, with graduates consistently demonstrating exceptional clinical capability, cultural competency and academic excellence.

Across the Bachelor of Nursing Māori, Bachelor of Nursing, and Bachelor of Nursing Pacific, graduates are entering the workforce as confident, compassionate, work ready nurses.

Between 2021 and 2025, ākonga (learners) achieved impressive course completion rates of 90-93%, supported by high-quality, innovative teaching and robust academic guidance. State Final Examination outcomes underscore this readiness, with a 100% pass rate for the Bachelor of Nursing Māori in 2024 and a 100% for the Bachelor of Nursing in 2025.

“Our nursing programmes continue to demonstrate the strength of Whitireia and WelTec,” says Dr Tania Mullane, Programme Manager, Bachelor of Nursing Pacific. “These results reflect dedicated kaiako (tutors), highly engaged ākonga, and a shared commitment to preparing nurses who serve their communities with confidence and compassion.”

The Graduate Diploma in Nursing Pacific has performed strongly, with 25 Pacific-trained nurses graduating last year. Supported by Health New Zealand-funded scholarships covering fees, travel, and equipment, the programme has strengthened learners’ ability to become registered nurses in Aotearoa.

Whitireia and WelTec’s postgraduate pathway continues to grow, with just over a thousand ākonga completing applied postgraduate programmes in nursing and paramedicine over the past five years. Postgraduate offerings – including the long-standing Postgraduate Certificate in Nursing (Mental Health and Addiction), now in its 31st year – support areas such as Tamariki Ora (Well Child Health), Extended Care Paramedicine, and Forensic Leadership.

“What sets our programmes apart is the way we integrate academic excellence with strong pastoral care and culturally responsive teaching,” says Miriam White, Bachelor of Nursing Programme Manager. “Our ākonga demonstrate resilience, skill, and a genuine commitment to making a difference.”

Whitireia and WelTec’s state-of-the-art simulation suite provides realistic, high quality learning environments for all nursing ākonga, supported by expert kaiako (tutors). “We have exceptional expertise in simulation education, enabling ākonga to safely develop, refine, and apply their nursing knowledge, skills, and practice. Simulation enables structured debriefing, supporting clinical judgement and critical thinking that are transferable to their clinical practice,” says White.

Health providers and graduates consistently recognise the programmes for their strong equity focus and culturally responsive, Kaupapa-based practice. Bachelor of Nursing Māori Programme Manager Shayola Koperu says, “With research and teaching anchored in real-world nursing needs and national priorities, the programmes stay current, credible, and genuinely impactful.”

“Whitireia and WelTec has a strong nursing legacy and a clear focus on the future,” she adds. “These results speak to the strength of the programmes and the trust our communities place in us as educators of the next generation of nurses.”