Live weather: North Island braces for Cyclone Vaianu

Source: Radio New Zealand

Cyclone Vaianu will likely move across the Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty before hitting the rest of the North Island, according to MetService.

All of the North Island is under a heavy rain and wind watch due to the cyclone – and MetService says it will have potentially life-threatening impacts.

Spokesperson Heather Keats told RNZ Cyclone Vaianau is still spinning off to the North of New Zealand and will likely start moving through Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty on Sunday.

She says no-one in the North Island will be spared from the extreme weather, and MetService will issue red warnings for specific areas later on Friday.

Earth Nullschool

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand