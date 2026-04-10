Menopause medication rationed as demand outstrips supply

Source: Radio New Zealand

IGOR STEVANOVIC / SCIENCE PHOTO

A national shortage of progesterone pills has left perimenopausal and menopausal women unable to collect their full prescriptions.

Pharmac on its website said an increase in demand and long lead times to manufacture the product meant there was limited supply of the Utrogestan-branded capsules.

One woman, who did not want to be named, told RNZ she had been given eight tablets by her pharmacist to get her through the next few days, but he was unable to fulfill her entire script.

She said the medication helped her with poor sleep, mood regulation and heavy periods, and expected going without it would have a direct impact “pretty quickly”.

Pharmac said people might receive smaller supplies than usual “to ensure everyone can continue to access this important treatment”.

It said multiple shipments were arriving between March and mid-May 2026.

“It will take time for this stock to reach pharmacies around New Zealand.”

The medication was not included in Pharmac’s list of shortages caused by the conflict in the Middle East – the only one listed currently was isosorbide mononitrate, used to prevent chest pain, and for which a substitute was available.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand