Judge Ema Aitken, accused of yelling at Winston Peters, won’t be removed from job, panel rules

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ Composite

A judicial conduct panel has found the actions of Judge Ema Aitken during an event at Auckland’s Northern Club in 2024 doesn’t justify her being removed.

The panel found her actions were a “serious breach of comity” but “fell short of the high threshold of ‘misbehaviour’ necessary to warrant consideration of her removal”.

Judge Aitken was accused of yelling at New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, and calling him a liar.

She denied yelling, and claimed she didn’t recognise Peters and didn’t know it was a political event.

Judge Aitken will remain an acting district court judge until her warrant expires in February.

More to come…

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand