Appeal for information following fatal mobility scooter crash, New Plymouth

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Sophie Gurnsey:

Police are appealing for information following a fatal mobility scooter crash in Blagdon, New Plymouth, last month.

On Thursday 5 March at around 4.15pm, Police were called with a report that two people had fallen off a mobility scooter while riding on the footpath of South Road.

A man was transported to hospital by ambulance for assessment as a precaution, however, despite best efforts of emergency services, he sadly died in hospital on Sunday 8 March. The second person was uninjured.

The deceased was Brian Dean Winther, 69, from Blagdon. Police extend our deepest condolences to Brian’s loved ones.

Police continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the crash and are now appealing for any witnesses of the crash to please come forward.

We particularly want to hear from a male and female who were walking their dog and stopped to assist the pair prior to emergency services’ arrival.

If this is you, or you witnessed the incident, please get in touch through 105, either online or over the phone, and reference file number 260306/9790.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI