Further arrests made after Hastings bar brawl

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police

Eight people have now been arrested in relation to a fight at Hasting’s Common Room bar on 8 March.

Detective Sergeant Heath Jones said more than 30 charges had been laid amongst those arrested.

“We are pleased to have held some of those responsible to account.

“This was a violent incident that was understandably traumatising for the victims and those who witnessed it.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are likely to lay further charges,” Jones said.

NZ Police

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two more people who they believe will be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the 105 service, quoting reference number 260308/6292.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand