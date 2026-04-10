Weather: First impacts could be felt Saturday morning as Cyclone Vaianu nears

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Severe weather warnings are set to come into place this weekend as Cyclone Vaianu bears down on the country.

Coromandel and parts of the Bay of Plenty are expected to be the worst-affected, though no part of the North Island will escape unscathed, forecasters warn.

The first warnings will be in effect from late Saturday night in Northland, before Vaianu makes its way south.

Most of the rain and winds will hit on Sunday, reaching the upper South Island by early afternoon.

MetService meteorologist John Law told Checkpoint the first impacts of the system could be felt on Saturday morning with large swells for north-eastern areas.

“This is a multi-hazard area of low pressure that runs down. You can imagine that these strong winds rushing over the seas help to drive large swells across the open waters, and they run in from the northwest. And I think around those northern coasts, places like Northland and the Bay of Plenty, swell heights could be as much as six to eight metres. Now, adding to that, the wet weather coming down the rivers, the strong winds, the extra boost of that sea by the extra low pressure, those coastal eliminations, that risk does increase.”

Law also said it was “very unusual” to see the entire North Island under weather watches and warnings.

“Normally our watches and warnings, we try and keep them to as small an area as possible to kind of really focus in on those areas impacting. So the fact that the whole island has got these severe weather watches and warnings… it is an indication of the severity of the system coming through, not just in terms of the wet weather, but that wind, I think, is going to be one of the key features as we head through the weekend.

“As this system runs across us, we’ll find our winds changing direction… as they come in to start with we’re looking at northerly winds, but as the system sweeps down to the south, strong south or westerly winds behind it will also be another issue. So that change in direction, something else to keep in mind.”

He urged people to stay up to date with warnings and advice from Civil Defence.

“Strong winds can cause things to be picked up and blown around, and they can cause damage and danger to people and possessions, but particularly that risk of life. So if you’ve got something in the garden, you want to tie it down, make sure things don’t become dangerous by flying around in those incredibly strong winds.”

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Northland about and south of Bay of Islands to Hokianga Harbour from 9pm Saturday night.

MetService

Meanwhile Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane including Rotorua, and Gisborne/Tairawhiti north of Tolaga Bay are all under an orange heavy rain warning from the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell says it will be a potentially significant and damaging storm, and Earth Sciences NZ predicted more than 200mm of rain could fall in some places across the upper North Island.

An orange strong wind warning is in place for Northland from 11pm Saturday until Sunday afternoon. Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taupo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua, Gisborne/Tairawhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Taihape, Taranaki and Wanganui are all also under orange warnings which come into place overnight Saturday.

Aucklanders have been warned the Harbour Bridge might close due to strong winds.

“High winds create a risk that gusts of wind may blow vehicles into the bridge structure or the path of other vehicles,” the agency said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“Drivers should expect the bridge may need to be fully closed if wind gusts get too high. It is also likely that there will be lane closures and reduced speed limits in place.”

If the bridge is closed, drivers will need to detour around State Highways 16 and 18, it said.

Several bus routes cross the bridge, which may mean delays if buses are detoured or cancelled.

FIFA World Cup qualifying matches due to be played in Hamilton on Sunday have been brought forward to Saturday to avoid the worst of it.

Officials said the decision was made to ensure the safety of participants and fans attending the games.

The Oceania semi-finals between the Football Ferns and Fiji and Papua New Guinea (PNG) and American Samoa were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Hamilton.

They will now be played Saturday, with PNG playing American Samoa at midday and New Zealand playing Fiji at 4pm.

MetService spokesperson Heather Keats said gusts of 140 km/h were expected to hit the Coromandel, but there was also very strong background wind to come.

“Vaianu is going to be remembered for its wind, for its dangerous sea conditions.”

“Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously,” Metservice warned.

“Threat to life from flying items and falling trees. Destructive winds will cause widespread damage including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply.”

Telecommunications provider Spark said it had extra crews ready to work through any power cuts or equipment damage “as quicly as we safely can”.

“We’ve strategically placed portable satellite back-up options (including Starlink units) in key areas,” Spark said in a social media post adding they have also “strategically positioned deployable Cell Towers on Wheels (COWs), and we can bring in extra satellite support if needed, to help restore coverage where it’s most needed”.

Earth Sciences New Zealand said the Auckland region could see over a month’s worth of rain in 12 hours. Principal scientist Chris Brandolino told Morning Report a tremendous amount of rain was forecast, and places in the Coromandel region could see about 200mm about the ranges.

Not even the South Island is spared, with a heavy rain watch in place for Marlborough Sounds, including northeastern areas north of Kaikoura.

RNZ is New Zealand’s statutory civil defence lifeline radio broadcaster. That means RNZ will provide vital information and updates as they come to hand on air and online during an emergency.

Find the radio frequency for your area here and get prepared here.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand