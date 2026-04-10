Talley’s mulls closure of Westport fish processing factory

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Talley’s is considering closing its Westport fish processing factory and has started consulting with staff.

In a statement, Talley chief executive officer Tony Hazlett says the total volume of fish can now be processed through its Motueka and Timaru facilities due to productivity and efficiency improvements.

Hazlett said no final decision has been made, and and if the proposal proceeds all staff will be offered positions within the Talley’s group.

Operations at Talley’s other fish processing sites are unaffected, he said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand