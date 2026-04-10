Car makes ‘mess’ of West Auckland takeaway

Source: Radio New Zealand

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A car crashed into a West Auckland takeaway outlet on Thursday night, leaving the owner facing the prospect of being closed for a month.

Weiming Lin of Ming Xing Fast Food in Glendene was notified about the incident by a friend who happened to pass the shop after the incident.

“I came around immediately. The tow truck was still there,” Lin said.

“The front window and the wall … have all been smashed. The interior was also a mess.”

He said a counter in the shop had been shunted off its original location.

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Police said they were called to the single-vehicle crash on Great North Road at around 9:50pm in which a car had struck a store.

“The shop was closed at the time, and there were no reports of injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.”

Lin said he couldn’t figure out how the vehicle managed to strike his store, as it wasn’t close to any sharp turning point.

“We probably can’t operate normally for a month,” he said.

He said he was communicating with his insurance provider and would only know how significant the losses he faced would be later.

“There will be some loss as we won’t have any income and still must pay the mortgage and all sorts of costs,” he said. “It’s a headache for me.”

Police detained the driver on the night of the accident, Lin said.

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Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Garreth Lewis said it responded to the crash with four fire trucks, leaving the scene after assisting police and the ambulance.

“There were no persons trapped,” he said.

Hato Hone St John also attended but was not required on scene as it appeared to be a non-injury incident.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand