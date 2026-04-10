Events – Pay Equity Cancelled Cheque Presentation Event to Highlight Impact on Care and Support Workers

Source: PSA



Opposition MPs will present giant bank ‘cheques’ representing $20,644.45 in stolen pay equity wages to care and support workers at the Bridge of Remembrance this Sunday, 12 April.

The presentation will highlight what workers have lost, with the cancelled cheques representing the value of their pay equity claims cancelled last year.

Speakers at the event will include Public Service Association national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons, advocate Nancy McShane, Labour MPs Dr Tracey McLellan and Dan Rosewarne, and community supporters. Together, they will stand in solidarity with affected workers and call for renewed attention to pay equity issues.

“It is coming up a year on when the coalition betrayed New Zealand women by cancelling 33 pay equity claims and making future claims almost impossible,” Fitzsimons says.

“As the fuel crisis has come down hard on everyone, especially care and support workers who must use their cars to get to clients, their lack of pay equity has become starkly apparent.

“If these workers were valued properly in the first place, then they’d be better positioned to ride out this petrol crisis. Instead, we’re hearing workers are having to choose between putting petrol in their cars or food on the table.

“New Zealand women have not forgotten what was taken from them. Pay equity was won over decades by thousands of women organising together. We’re not giving up now.”

The cheques will be presented to mental health support worker Christie Frost and home support worker Theresa Parnell.

Frost says it’s “ridiculous” she and her colleagues are still having to fight for pay equity.

“The cancellation of the pay equity claims last year left us all feeling quite broken.

“The work we do is taxing, and carries a lot of risk and responsibility. I love my job – but I could go and work at Burger Fuel for the same money. Passion for my work doesn’t pay the bills.”

Members of the media and public are encouraged to attend, show their support, and make Kiwi workers voices heard. The event is open to all.

Attendees are advised to allow extra travel time due to Christchurch Marathon street closures earlier in the morning.

Event Details:

What: Pay Equity Cheque Presentation Event

When: Sunday, April 12 at 12:00pm

Where: Bridge of Remembrance, Christchurch.