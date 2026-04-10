PSA – Govt cost cutting puts Ministry of Justice jobs supporting Māori-Crown relations at risk

Source: PSA



A proposal to cut 26 roles at the Ministry of Justice would undermine the Ministry’s ability to deliver on its Te Tiriti obligations, in the latest example the Government’s extreme anti-Māori agenda.

The proposal, released to staff yesterday, includes a net loss of 21 policy roles, including the entire Inquiries team. It also includes a net loss of five roles in the Ātea a Rangi team, which provides strategic and policy advice and leads partnerships with iwi and Māori.

The Inquiries team supports the Crown’s participation in the Waitangi Tribunal’s Justice and Constitutional kaupapa inquiries. They have a mandate to ensure that the Crown participates in and responds to these inquiries in good faith.

“These job cuts are a continuation of the Government’s relentless attacks on Māori and is yet another example of how Māori and Te Tiriti capabilities in the public service are being hollowed out,” said Jack McDonald, Te Kaihautū Māori for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

“Disestablishing the Inquiries team will further harm the Māori-Crown relationship, breaking the trust of claimants that the Crown is genuine in participating in these inquiries.

“The disproportionate impact of this country’s criminal justice system on Māori is extremely well documented. Cutting these workers will undermine the Ministry’s ability to meet its Te Tiriti obligations and work alongside Māori communities to reduce inequities in the justice system.

“The Government must stop its insidious, ideological drive to cut costs at the expense of Māori. It is undermining the job security of dedicated workers, and it is harming the public service’s ability to deliver Te Tiriti-consistent services for all New Zealanders,” McDonald said.

Some examples of Government cuts to Māori capability

Government risks wellbeing of Māori with proposed cuts to Te Puni Kōkiri Cuts to Te Puni Kōkiri:

Ministry of Health proposes slashing top public health experts Cuts to Māori Public Health team:

Disestablishing IR’s Māori research team will disadvantage whānau – PSA IR cuts Māori Research team:

Statistics NZ proposes axing Māori Learning Capability team in latest cull StatsNZ disestablish its Tangata Tiriti Learning Capability Team: