Cyclone Vaianu: Northland declares state of emergency

Source: Radio New Zealand

Earth Nullschool

A State of Emergency has been declared across Northland as of 5pm on Friday, ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Cyclone Vaianu.

The State of Emergency will remain in place for an initial seven days.

Northland Civil Defence controller Damian Rio said region-wide emergency declarations were rare in Northland, but it was a precautionary move given the potentially significant effects of Cyclone Vaianu.

Rio said the State of Emergency gave authorities powers to order evacuations, close roads, enter premises, and requisition equipment or supplies.

Cyclone Vaianu was expected to reach Northland late on Saturday night.

MetService had on Friday issued an orange strong wind warning for Northland from 11pm on Saturday to 2pm Sunday, and an orange heavy rain warning for areas around and south of the Bay of Islands and Hokianga Harbour from 9pm on Saturday until 9am Sunday.

A less-severe heavy rain watch was in place for areas north of the Bay of Islands from 7pm on Saturday to 7am Sunday.

Rio said eastern areas were likely to be most affected by heavy rain and severe gales, which would swing from southeast to southwest as the storm moved southwards.

The wind was likely to bring down trees and powerlines and blow away unsecured structures.

Surface flooding, rapidly rising rivers, slips, and hazardous driving conditions were also possible.

Rio said it was not yet clear if emergency powers would be needed, but the early declaration made sure the region was prepared.

“This declaration means we can act quickly if required. It gives us the tools to respond effectively and keep our communities safe if the situation escalates.”

Northland Civil Defence and Emergency Management chairperson Colin Kitchen said the cyclone would be tough on people still cleaning up after recent storms.

“We know this is a difficult time for many communities who are already dealing with the impacts of previous weather events, but Northlanders have consistently shown their strength and resilience,” he said.

“I want to acknowledge the efforts people are making now to get prepared, look out for their neighbours, and follow official advice. Those actions make a real difference.”

Kitchen urged Northlanders to stay up-to-date with weather forecasts and official information, have an evacuation plan, avoid non-essential travel during weather-warning periods, and take extreme care if driving was unavoidable.

He said local councils, emergency services and Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management were meeting regularly and working together closely.

RNZ is New Zealand’s statutory civil defence lifeline radio broadcaster. That means RNZ will provide vital information and updates as they come to hand on air and online during an emergency.

Find the radio frequency for your area here and get prepared here.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand