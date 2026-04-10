Maritime NZ and the Maritime Union don’t have concern for anchored crew in Nelson

Source: Radio New Zealand

Samantha Gee

Maritime NZ and the Maritime Union say they don’t have concerns for the crew aboard the Vega, after it came into port for the first time in four months.

The former Interislander ferry Aratere, came into Port Nelson this week for fresh water and supplies and to dispose of waste. It is now back out at anchor in Tasman Bay.

The ship has been at anchor near Nelson since early December, with around 20 crew from India onboard

A Maritime NZ spokesperson said the inspectors boarded the ship on Tuesday and spoke to all of the crew members.

Three members of the crew were changed while in port as per their repatriation plans.

“No welfare issues were raised by the crew with the inspectors when they were on board – we are satisfied with the compliance in relation to international conventions.

“The vessel is now back at anchor in Tasman Bay. No dates have been confirmed for when it will leave New Zealand waters at this stage.”

Samantha Gee

National Public Health Service Medical Officer of Health Dr Sally Thomas said a health protection officer visited the Vega on March 8 to undertake a sanitation inspection, as the vessel was due to travel to international waters and its sanitation certificate had expired.

Ships in international waters must hold a current Ship Sanitation Control Certificate, that needs to be renewed every six months.

Thomas said the ship sanitation certification process did not include welfare checks.

Before it came into port, the Maritime Union said it still had concerns about the crew’s welfare and their pay.

Maritime Union Nelson branch president Paul Stewart boarded theVega on Wednesday and spoke to several crew members.

He said those he talked to were in good health and good spirits after spending four months at anchor in Tasman Bay and were pleased to be able to come in for fresh supplies.

No-one had raised issues over welfare or pay.

The International Labour Organization provides international standards and guidance on minimum wages, but it is up to individual flag state countries to apply these through their own laws.

Stewart said he understood theVega was still waiting for permission to enter India, which it hoped to get by the end of the month. It would then return to Port Nelson for refuelling before setting off.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand