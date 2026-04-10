Football For All programme assists low-income, immigrant families into sport

Source: Radio New Zealand

A programme helping kids get into football saw young people training with their heroes in Wellington on Friday.

which has expanded from a few dozen kids in Wellington to thousands nationwide

Since 2020, Football for All has expanded from a few dozen kinds to thousands nationwide, supporting lower-income and immigrant families into the sport by funding kit, club fees and transport.

RNZ went to the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport to speak to families about being in the programme.

Wellington Phoenix general manager David Dome said Football For All was created as a way to give back to the community and had focussed on getting immigrant families involved.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

“We thought football is a universal game,” he said. “Everyone around the world plays football and we thought, in terms of being able to integrate new immigrants into New Zealand, that was a really good avenue.”

He wanted to minimise the barriers to playing sport, as the costs of joining a club and paying for gear could reach a couple of hundred dollars.

“We get amazing feedback from some of these kids. As part of the programme, we also give them footballs and some of these kids have never had their own football in their life.”

Dome was excited about uptake of the programme.

“When we started in Wellington, we had probably 20-30 kids in the first year, 3500 participants all around the country.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

“We’ve entered into a partnership with Capital Football and they’ve helped to expand it across the entire country now.”

The programme has helped families who could otherwise not afford to play sport.

Vicki Whitelaw said the programme was the reason her son could play football. They joined the programme three years ago, after a teacher told her about it.

“Honestly, I would not have been able to afford it,” she said. “It costs $90 for the season, but that is just for juniors.

“As they get older, it’s 120, maybe a bit more. Then you also need boots, you also need shin guards, you also need socks, tops and shorts, and it all adds up.”

Both she and her son have made friends through the programme.

“Being part of this programme, we’ve got an extended family, help on call whenever you need it.”

Attending training and signing autographs for the kids was former Football Fern and current Phoenix footballer CJ Boot, who said the programme was incredible.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

“I think every kid deserves an opportunity to get involved in sport. Coming from a sporting background myself, I know the importance of it physically, socially, mentally as well.

“It shouldn’t just be a privilege. Every kid should have access to these kinds of opportunities.”

Programme coordinator Justin Liu said: “They’re just so grateful to have the opportunity to play and also to make friends.”

Kids can participate through local clubs and holiday camps.

The programme is looking to branch out to other sports, such as futsal and cricket.

“I know cricket is also branching out, but as long as they’re involved, we’re really happy to help support them,” Liu said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand