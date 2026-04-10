BTS kick off world tour with spectacular South Korea show

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Tens of thousands of fans filled a rainswept stadium in South Korea on Thursday to watch BTS kick off their world tour, as the K-pop megastars ride the momentum of a chart-topping comeback album and a landmark performance in the heart of Seoul.

The seven-member group – widely regarded as the world’s biggest boy band – took to the stage together for the first time last month following a years-long hiatus prompted by mandatory military service, and after releasing their latest studio album ARIRANG.

Thursday’s spectacular concert in Goyang, about 16 kilometres from the capital Seoul, marked the start of a tour that will span 85 shows in 34 cities worldwide.

BTS fans arrive at a stadium where K-pop boy band BTS will perform in Goyang on 9 April, 2026.

AFP / Jung Yeon-je

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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