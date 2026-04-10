Christopher Luxon and Wayne Brown sign ‘Auckland City Deal’

Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland has finalised and signed its city deal with the government – including a promise to consider a bed tax next year.

Other commitments include a review of how Eden Park is run – and a joint $10 million investment towards relocating Auckland Cricket to Colin Maiden Park.

The plan promises long-term strategic planning around transport and innovation – and the possibility of Crown funding for mutually-agreed high-priority projects.

It also guarantees three annual meetings between the Prime Minister and mayor – as well as more regular meetings with ministers.

The arrangement – which is the first of its kind in New Zealand – is a National Party election policy.

Two other deals are still being negotiated with Otago and Western Bay of Plenty.

More to come…

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand