Police make arrests as pressure continues on gangs in firearms investigations

Source: New Zealand Police

Police in west Auckland have made several arrests in separate operations focusing on firearms offending, all in a morning’s work.

Yesterday morning the Waitematā Gang Disruption Unit, with assistance from the Organised Crime Unit, executed a search warrant at the West Headhunters pad on View Road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Josh Lautogo says the search was targeting suspects with links to the Headhunters Motorcycle Gang.

“During the search, Police located a .22 semiautomatic rifle inside a bag hanging from a coat hanger, and ammunition was found in the same room.

“A stolen Harley Davidson V Rod motorcycle, and a stolen Cadillac Escalade were located at the address and subsequently towed.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Lautogo says two people at the address were taken into custody without issue.

Police also searched a vehicle at the address, locating about one kilogram of dried cannabis.

“The estimated street value of this quantity of cannabis is significant so it’s great to be able to remove it from our streets.”

Another search warrant was executed at a property on Mountain Road, Henderson Valley in relation to the illegal manufacture and supply of firearms.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lautogo says upon entering the address, one person was taken into custody while allegedly actively manufacturing firearms.

“A number of items and .22 ammunition consistent with the manufacture of firearms was located during the search.

“It’s yet another result of work our offender prevention team is doing to put pressure on this illegal activity occurring.

“Our teams remain committed to disrupting this criminal activity and ensuring our community is safe.”

A 42-year-old man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition will appear in Waitākere District Court tomorrow.

A 69-year-old man also will appear in Waitākere District Court tomorrow man charged with possession of cannabis for supply.

A 35-year-old man will appear in Waitākere District Court today charged with sell/manufacture firearms without dealer’s licence and unlawful possession of ammunition.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI