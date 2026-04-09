Umaga softens All Blacks’ eligibility stance

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport

The elephant in the room at NZ Rugby has grown so large and loud, it simply can’t be ignored any longer.

International player eligibility.

Historically a strong stance has been taken by coaches and executives who point to the century old tradition which has brought the side so much success.

But with the game evolving and the All Blacks falling behind, that stance appears to be softening.

On day one of his new job, coach Dave Rennie was not shy about his desire to reassess the rule book.

Now incoming All Blacks defence coach Tana Umaga has echoed Rennie’s calls, noting the success of the Springboks model.

“My usual answer would be no, because I was a big believer that if you want to play for the All Blacks, you need to be based here and commit to New Zealand. But with so many young players leaving so early, you’re probably not getting the experience and players you need at test level.”

Umaga admitted it was a conversation that needed to happen.

“There’s still the status quo in me, but then I see where South Africa are. Everyone’s talking about it. I suppose I’m not as hard as I was before. You just think of what’s best.”

However, the jersey won’t be handed to anyone.

Marty Melville/Photosport

“There’s a few guys obviously coming back into the fold and going through the process around when they can be utilised. It’s about making sure everyone gets their chance to show what they’re worth. But if they want a crack at the All Blacks, they’ll have to get used to what this game’s about back here.”

Umaga insists that the demands of Super Rugby are very different to other competitions such as Japan League One.

“As we’re seeing this is really physical, so I think they’ve just got to settle in for a while. And then are they really prepared for it? I suppose that’s something that probably people higher up than me have to think about.”

Rennie has already hinted at a desire to bring Brodie Retallick back into the All Black environment, and while not prepared to throw out any names, Umaga is open to bringing overseas-based players back into the fold.

“Whoever wants to make themselves available, those are the guys that I suppose we’d love to work with, who can add value on the field and off the field. We’re picking who fits best into what we want to do and we think will take our team to the level we need it to be.”

Reflecting on the game’s rapid evolution, Umaga hinted at the possibility of seeing hybrid players in the national side.

Just last weekend, Leicester Faingaʻanuku showcased off his versatility for the Crusaders as he switched from centre to number eight during his side’s win over the Fijian Drua.

Umaga said Moana were already on the trend.

“Having some experience of backs playing forwards or vice versa, it just gives you so much more flexibility in your game and on your bench. In our first game, we ended up with Jonathan Taumateine at six and we’ve also had Solomon Alaimalo go to the loose forward spot.

“I think having that ability helps you, it’s another string to your bow if you can have a player that can do both. So it’s already happening really, it’s just no one’s really defined it. I think the players don’t mind going there, the backs that is, as long as they don’t have to train like a forward.”

One player he cited as a potential hybrid was superstar Ardie Savea.

“You’d have no qualms about putting him in the midfield. He’s just what kind of player you’re looking for who could do it. I’m sure if you put it to the forwards, all the front rowers would think they can play first five.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand