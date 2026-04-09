Helen Clark surprises cast of play that hangs off her unique fashion style

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Former prime minister Helen Clark has attended the opening night of a play which traces her rise to leadership through six pivotal outfits.

After the opening night of Helen Clark in Six Outfits,Clark took to the stage for an interview with Jesse Mulligan and the audience erupted in cheers and applause.

“I wouldn’t have missed it,” she said. “I love theatre, and so I said to people, I don’t expect it to be a hagiography, but I don’t expect it to be a hatchet job either.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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