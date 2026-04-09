Flight of the Conchords reunion gigs sell out in minutes

New Zealand’s self-described “fourth most popular guitar-based digi-bongo-acapella-rap-funk-comedy-folk duo” Flight of the Conchords sold out their first shows in eight years in minutes this week, sparking a frenzy among fans.
Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement formed the musical comedy act in 1998, soaring to worldwide fame off the back of their HBO comedy series of the same name with tunes including ‘Business Time’ and ‘Hiphopopotamus vs. Rhymenoceros’.
The duo announced on Tuesday four shows to be held at Wellington venue Meow Nui from next week – their first gig since 2018.