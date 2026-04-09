Flight of the Conchords reunion gigs sell out in minutes

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The shows will be a warm up for the band as they prepare for the Netflix is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles in May, where they will perform two shows.

McKenzie told RNZ last month that the pair were in “hysterics” trying to remember their own songs.

“We ended up watching ourselves. We have to pull up YouTube clips to remember how to play our songs,” McKenzie told RNZ.

“We’re like a bad covers band of ourselves.”

Many fans had hurt feelings after missing out on tickets for the Hiphopopotamus and Rhymenoceros’ Wellington shows.

One posted on popular Wellington Facebook page Vic Deals saying they were “not above selling an organ or two” in order to get tickets.

Another person offered to “sell a limb”, and several people are considering heading to the venue anyway.

“We should all band together and just have a massive listening party outside the venue”.

It will be business time for the Flight of the Conchords when their first show begins next Thursday.