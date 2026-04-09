Scooter thief rolls into court

Source: New Zealand Police

An offender’s attempt to steal a scooter in Mt Wellington this morning has failed to gain momentum.

Auckland City East Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Tony Ngau Chun says around 12.20am Police received a report of a man seen entering a property on Mount Wellington Highway.

“This man approached a scooter parked within the property, and began to push it towards the road,” he says.

“He has initially moved the Honda scooter to the end of the driveway for a few minutes but then came back and pushed it away again.”

Police were alerted and were quickly in the area.

“Upon hearing the sirens from Police cars, the alleged offender has become spooked and dumped the scooter in a bush a short distance down the road,” Senior Sergeant Ngau Chun says.

“He has then fled on foot towards Waipuna Road.”

CCTV cameras in the area located the male and were able to guide a dog handler to his location.

“A Police dog team then found the alleged offender attempting to hide inside an address on Waipuna Road,” Senior Sergeant Ngau Chun says.

“This was a great result, offending like this is not acceptable and we are pleased he will face the consequences of his actions in court.”

A 40-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with burglary by night and possessing instruments for conversion.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

MIL OSI