Appeal for information following assault, Hamilton East

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Constable Jordyn Paekau:

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man and vehicle pictured, following an assault in Hamilton East in February.

On Tuesday 17 February around 5.40pm, Police were called to Clyde Street with a report that a person had been assaulted.

The victim received moderate injuries and was understandably shaken by the incident.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist in our enquiries and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

He was with two other men in a silver-coloured Toyota Fielder Corolla – similar to the one pictured.

If you recognise this man or the vehicle, or have any information that could assist Police in our enquiries, please contact 105 either online or over the phone.

Please use reference number 260218/2547.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI