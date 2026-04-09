Post-mortem to be carried out as investigation into ‘unexplained’ Christchurch death continues

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A post-mortem would be carried out on Thursday after an “unexplained” death at a Christchurch property.

Police were called to house on Main North Rd in Papanui shortly after 2.30pm on Wednesday.

A person was found in a critical condition, but died at the scene.

A scene guard remained place on Thursday, police said, and the public could see more officers in the area while the investigation continued.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand