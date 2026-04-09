Save the Children – Ceasefire is a first step, but children in Lebanon still under fire

Source: Save the Children



Reports that the US and Iran have agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire will be a welcome relief for families in the region, who have suffered five weeks of bombing, displacement and terror. However, a ceasefire is still urgently needed in Lebanon and the wider region.

Israeli military bombing has intensified in Lebanon to some of the worst levels since the conflict began. In the hours since the ceasefire was agreed,to some of the worst levels since the conflict began.

This moment must be the start of a definitive ceasefire in Iran, Lebanon and across the wider region to protect children from further harm.

Ahmad Alhendawi, Save the Children’s Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Regional Director, said:

“There is no doubt that the news of a ceasefire agreement, however incomplete, is welcome; the alternatives being discussed were beyond abhorrent and the potential implications for children were appalling.

“However, this agreement is not enough. We’re urgently calling for a definitive ceasefire for the wider region, which includes Lebanon, to protect children from further harm. Lebanon is still being bombed, with Beirut shaken today by repeated blasts.

forced from their homes. Many families have been displaced for the second time in two years, some have no choice but to sleep on the streets or collective shelters. More than 1,500 people in Lebanon have been killed, including more than 130 children and over 450 children injured. Children in Lebanon deserve the same safety as children anywhere in the world. “The situation in Lebanon is reaching breaking point, with more than a fifth of the population forced from their homes. Many families have been displaced for the second time in two years, some have no choice but to sleep on the streets or collective shelters.in Lebanon have been killed, including more than 130 children and over 450 children injured. Children in Lebanon deserve the same safety as children anywhere in the world.

“The parties to the conflict and the international community must take every step possible to ensure a definitive ceasefire.

“Upholding the rules of war is an obligation, not a choice. Wars have laws and children must be off limits.

“A whole generation of children bears the brunt of this conflict. A definitive ceasefire for the entire regional conflict, including Lebanon, is the only way to truly protect children’s lives and futures and end the suffering.

“The violence must end before more children suffer irreparable harm.”

Save the Children is the world’s largest independent child rights organization, reaching tens of millions of children annually in over 100 countries through its work to save and improve children’s lives.