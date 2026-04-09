Prepare now for Cyclone Vaianu

Source: Auckland Council

As the North Island prepares for the impact of Cyclone Vaianu, Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) has activated its Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC) to Alert Mode ‘Orange’ to coordinate support and manage any preparations.

Adam Maggs, AEM General Manager, emphasises the messages coming from MetService, the government and its agencies, and is advising all Aucklanders to prepare now for the incoming weather.

“Our teams are activated and preparing to provide support ahead of Cyclone Vaianu arriving. This cyclone system poses a significant risk to Aotearoa New Zealand, including the Auckland region. It is essential that we all prepare now – preparation and making a plan saves lives.

“Aucklanders need to start preparing their property now. Check drains and gutters to ensure they aren’t blocked and clear tree branches, leaves and debris. These can cause flooding issues during heavy rain. Put away or tie down any loose outdoor furniture and trampolines in case of high winds.

“Remember, keep up-to-date with the latest MetService forecast and all current watches or warnings by downloading the MetService app from the App Store or Google Play, or visit the MetService website,” says Adam.

The council’s Healthy Waters (stormwater) team is out and about checking flooding hot spots in the region. We currently have 50 cameras installed across the region that are constantly monitoring for blockages and send alerts to our team to respond. For any critical areas without cameras, our team is checking these in-person.

Get prepared

If you or your property are in danger at any time, phone 111 – don’t wait, natural warnings like rising floodwaters need to be acted on immediately.

To get prepared, pack a grab bag with essentials like medication, warm clothes, chargers, snacks and water (remember babies and pets).

It’s also important for people to consider where they might go if they need to leave home in a hurry. Have the talk and make a plan with whānau and friends about what you would do and where you would go if unsafe to stay.

Strong winds bring down trees and can cause power outages. Make sure you’ve got a torch and batteries, keep your phone and power banks charged and have a battery-operated radio (remember, your car radio can be an alternative).

Advice for Aucklanders

Plan travel carefully. Make sure you drive to the conditions and never drive through floodwaters or over slips.

Stay up to date with weather forecasts and check AT and NZTA’s journey planners for any public transport and roading disruption.

The forecast is predicting large swells and high energy waves. These conditions are not ideal for boating or shore fishing.

Postpone remote walks and recreational activities at our parks and beaches until after the weekend.

For tree damage on public land, go to the council’s website and ‘report a problem’ online.

Report stormwater issues and flooding to the council on 09 301 0101.

Visit our website (aucklandemergencymanagement.govt.nz) or getready.govt.nz for plenty of good advice on getting your household prepared for an emergency. Make a plan today.

MIL OSI