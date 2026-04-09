Papanui unexplained death deemed not suspicious

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Police have said a post mortem had been completed and the death was referred to the Coroner. RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Police have confirmed an unexplained death at a Christchurch property was not suspicious.

Emergency services were called to a Main North Road property in Papanui shortly after 2:30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

A person was found in a critical condition, but died at the scene.

Police have said a post mortem had been completed and the death was referred to the Coroner.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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