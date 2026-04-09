New Zealand’s environmental reporting series: Our freshwater 2026 – Stats NZ information release

9 April 2026

New Zealand’s environmental reporting series: Our freshwater 2026 presents information on the state of New Zealand’s freshwater environment.

Our freshwater 2026 is produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ.

About the report

Our freshwater 2026 is the fourth report in the series dedicated to the freshwater environment, following reports in 2017, 2020, and 2023.

In 2026, the report focuses on groundwater as it reveals long-term pressures in the connected freshwater system, how changes affect water quality, and the impacts of this on ecosystems and people.