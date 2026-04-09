Greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household): December 2025 quarter – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household): December 2025 quarter – information release

9 April 2026

The quarterly greenhouse gas emissions account provides timely estimates of New Zealand’s gross production-based emissions, using estimates from the annual greenhouse gas emissions by industry and household account and indicators to estimate emissions on a quarterly basis.

Key facts

Seasonally adjusted total emissions, for all industries and households, were nearly unchanged in the December 2025 quarter, with a 0.05 percent, or 9 kilotonnes (kt), increase of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Figures compare the December 2025 quarter with the September 2025 quarter, unless otherwise stated.