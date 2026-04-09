Greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household): December 2025 quarter – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand
Greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household): December 2025 quarter – information release
9 April 2026
The quarterly greenhouse gas emissions account provides timely estimates of New Zealand’s gross production-based emissions, using estimates from the annual greenhouse gas emissions by industry and household account and indicators to estimate emissions on a quarterly basis.
Key facts
Seasonally adjusted total emissions, for all industries and households, were nearly unchanged in the December 2025 quarter, with a 0.05 percent, or 9 kilotonnes (kt), increase of carbon dioxide equivalent.
Figures compare the December 2025 quarter with the September 2025 quarter, unless otherwise stated.
- Transport, postal, and warehousing emissions increased 2.0 percent (36 kt).
- Services excluding transport, postal, and warehousing emissions increased 2.8 percent (16 kt).
- Agriculture, forestry, and fishing emissions increased 0.04 percent (4 kt).
- Total household emissions decreased 0.2 percent (5 kt).
- Total household emissions were largely driven by emissions from transport, which were down 0.3 percent (6 kt). Emissions from heating/cooling were up 0.1 percent (0.1 kt), and other household sources were up 1.7 percent (1 kt).
- Mining emissions decreased 8.2 percent (20 kt).
- Construction emissions decreased 4.6 percent (23 kt).
- Manufacturing emissions decreased 7.8 percent (157 kt).
- Electricity, gas, water, and waste services emissions decreased 34.8 percent (491 kt).