Auckland Council Libraries releases te reo Māori – English children’s book celebrating stories of Polynesia

Source: Auckland Council
Tamariki and their whānau are invited on a literary journey across the Pacific with Rere Atu Ki Poronihia: Flight to Polynesia, a new bilingual children’s book published by Auckland Council Libraries and Oratia Books.
Launching on Saturday 11 April at 10:30am at Te Atatū Peninsula Library, the book continues the joyful spirit of its award-winning predecessor Rere Atu Taku Poi! Let My Poi Fly! while expanding into the wider cultures of Polynesia and championing te reo Māori along the way.
Catherine Leonard, Head of Library and Learning Services at Auckland Council, says books like Rere Atu Ki Poronihia, which is written in both English and te reo Māori, remind us that seeing ourselves reflected in our stories is vital for our communities, and they highlight the importance of the libraries’ publishing programme.
“When tamariki see their cultures, their languages, and their identities celebrated, it strengthens their sense of belonging. Our publishing kaupapa is about making sure every Aucklander can find themselves in our collections and this beautiful book is a great example of that. It also reflects Auckland Council’s commitment to ensuring te reo Māori is seen, heard, spoken and learnt across Tāmaki Makaurau.”
Te reo Māori speaker numbers have reached their highest ever (213,849 in the 2023 New Zealand Census), with young people among the largest number of te reo speakers. Auckland Council Libraries is committed to celebrating, protecting and revitalising te reo Māori; each of the region’s 57 libraries holds a Māori collection with many titles in te reo.
The Libraries’ publishing programme focuses on filling gaps in the collections and creating resources that reflect and serve Auckland’s diverse communities. This includes publishing books and content that amplify Māori and Pasifika voices, share stories of Tāmaki Makaurau, respond to community needs and offer lasting value for future generations.
Written by Tangaroa Paora (Te Whare Tawhito o Muriwhenua) and illustrated by Luca Tu’avao Walton, Rere Atu Ki Poronihia: Flight to Polynesia invites young readers to explore the rich traditions, colours and connections of Māori, Samoan, Tongan, and Hawai’ian cultures. The story is uplifting and adventurous, yet it also gently opens space for tamariki to understand how Māori and other Polynesian cultures define gender, identity and belonging.
Author Tangaroa Paora brings a remarkable depth of lived experience to the story. A poi expert who identifies as gender-fluid, they are a lecturer in te reo Māori at AUT and completed a doctorate in gender studies in 2023. Their writing draws on their own groundbreaking journey competing in the poi section of Te Matatini, weaving themes of courage, expression, and cultural pride into a story that resonates with families across Aotearoa.
Community Committee member Cr Sarah Paterson-Hamlin reflects on our libraries as places where communities connect and language is fostered.
“By publishing stories that bridge cultures and celebrate our shared Pacific heritage, we’re helping create spaces where Aucklanders can learn from one another, feel seen, and build understanding. This book is a wonderful invitation for whānau to come together and explore stories of our people and places.”
Aucklanders are welcome to borrow the book from Auckland Council Libraries, place a hold through the library catalogue, or purchase a copy through Oratia Books and local booksellers.
Whether you’re looking for a meaningful gift, a bilingual resource, or a story that celebrates the beauty and diversity of Polynesia, Rere Atu Ki Poronihia: Flight to Polynesia is a book that will inspire tamariki and adults alike.