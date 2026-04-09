EV chargers to roll out faster under new rules

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government has removed unnecessary consenting barriers to electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, making it faster and easier to build chargers where New Zealanders need them, RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop says.

Amendments to the National Environmental Standards for Electricity Transmission Activities (NES-ETA) introduce new nationally consistent permitted activity standards for EV charging infrastructure, replacing fragmented and inconsistent district plan rules. The amendments will come into force on 7 May 2026.

“Under the current system, anyone wanting to install EV charging infrastructure has had to navigate a confusing patchwork of local rules, creating uncertainty, delays and unnecessary costs for infrastructure that is typically small-scale,” Mr Bishop says.

“These changes cut through that red tape. By setting clear national rules, we’re making it much quicker and easier to get chargers in the ground, while still managing effects appropriately.

“For the first time, the NES-ETA explicitly includes EV charging infrastructure, with permitted activity rules covering the full lifecycle from construction through to operation, upgrade and replacement.”

The amendments apply to four types of EV charging infrastructure:

private EV chargers

EV chargers in a transport corridor

EV chargers associated with other infrastructure or buildings, such as service stations or supermarkets

standalone EV charging facilities, including charging hubs

“Many New Zealanders have thought about getting an EV, even before the fuel challenges we’re currently facing. But a lack of public chargers is still holding people back,” Mr Bishop says.

“This Government is tackling that from both sides, by removing planning barriers and backing new investment to grow the network.”

The move complements the Government’s recent announcement of $52.7 million in zero-interest loans, alongside co-investment from ChargeNet and Meridian, which will see more than 2,500 additional public EV charging stations.

“At present, New Zealand has just over 1,800 public EV charging points nationwide. That puts us among the lower-ranked countries in the OECD for chargers relative to the number of EVs on the road.

“With chargers already in progress and the latest investment, the network is expected to more than double to around 4,550 charge points. Our goal is 10,000 by 2030, roughly one charger for every 40 EVs.

“Making it simpler to consent new chargers will help us get there faster.

“Many New Zealanders are already looking to switch to an EV when it’s time to upgrade their vehicle. Even before the current fuel pressures, running an EV was typically cheaper than petrol, and New Zealand’s electricity system is largely renewable.

“We’re also seeing that shift in the data, with EV registrations so far in 2026 up 96.4 per cent on the same period last year. Recent global events have likely accelerated that trend, as higher fuel prices drive more interest in EVs.

“In a world where international fuel markets are uncertain, that matters.

“We’re striking the right balance by enabling the charging infrastructure New Zealand needs, while keeping sensible safeguards in place.

“The new permitted activity standards include conditions to manage effects such as noise, earthworks, size and setbacks near residential areas, and traffic impacts for larger standalone facilities. Where those standards are not met, a restricted discretionary consent will still be required.”

The amendments apply directly once they come into effect on 7 May (28 days after Gazettal). Councils are not required to amend district plans, and more lenient plan rules will continue to apply where relevant.

“This is another example of how targeted national direction can make the resource management system work better in practice, while we transition to a more enabling, common-sense planning system,” Mr Bishop says.

The policy intent of the changes will be carried through into the new planning system established by the Planning and Natural Environment Bills.

Notes to editors:

The amendments to the NES-ETA are part of a suite of changes the Government has made to national direction under the Resource Management Act.

These changes aim to boost infrastructure and urban development by making it easier to consent, enhance the primary sector by removing unworkable rules and replacing national direction, and deliver housing growth.

The amendment to the NES-ETA follows the gazettal of 10 new or amended national direction instruments on 18 December 2025 which came into force on 15 January 2026, with amendments to several other national direction instruments expected in coming months.

MIL OSI