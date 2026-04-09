Investigation into unexplained death continues, Christchurch

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Sergeant Rebecca Podmore:

A scene guard remains in place at an address in Papanui while enquiries are carried out following an unexplained death yesterday.

At around 2.40pm, Police were called to a property on Main North Road where a person was located in a critical condition.

Sadly, despite best efforts by emergency services, the person died at the scene.

Police continue to make enquiries to work what exactly has happened, however at this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out today, and the public may see an increased Police presence while enquiries are ongoing.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI