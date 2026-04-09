‘Hundred times more ready’: Hayden Paddon looking for World Rally points in Croatia

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Hayden Paddon

New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon is feeling much more comfortable heading into the Croatia rally than he did in the opening round in Monte Carlo.

The Croatia rally, which starts today, is Paddon’s second start on the World Rally circuit this year, and that comes after an absence of eight years from the championship.

He and co-driver John Kennard finished 11th in Monte Carlo in January after limited preparation.

On the third day, Paddon was stuck in deep snow after sliding off the road and his Hyundai had to be pushed out by spectators.

Paddon and Kennard missed the Sweden and Kenya rallies as they are sharing third Hyundai Motorsport car with other driver combos.

Paddon says they are far better prepared than they were in Monte Carlo but they face some tough challenges.

“Feeling a hundred times more ready for this rally,” he said this week. “Just having more time to be physically and mentally prepared. Feeling a lot more relaxed and it’s a lot more like a rally approach to this one.”

The three-day rally takes in inland farmlands before moving to coastal roads and mountain passes in the Kvarner Gulf and Istria regions, before drivers head from Zagreb to port city Rijeka.

“It our first time doing Croatia, but from the homework we have done so far we can see while is it is a traditional tarmac rally it does have its challenges, particularly about the cutting, which means a lot of pollution on the road.

“In the past this hasn’t been a strong suit of mine, so that is something we will focus on.”

AFP

Paddon said he would be driving the last Rally1 car on the road for the four repeated stages on the first day, which was a disadvantage because of the pollution on the road.

They would be out to limit damage and would be reseeded with a better road position on the last two days.

WRC rules meant the New Zealanders had limited testing time before the rally.

“That means we are a little bit green going into the rallies but this is the hand we are dealt, we will just try to make the most of the opportunity and get a strong result.”

Paddon and Kennard sit 25th of the 27 driving teams, but are hopeful of getting among the points in Croatia.

“We’re a step ahead of where we were in Monte Carlo,” he said.

“I don’t think we have anything to prove, it’s about trying to enjoy this opportunity in this moment and do the best job we can.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand