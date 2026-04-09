33 debut players named in Super Rugby Aupiki squads

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The Super Rugby Aupiki squads have been named for the fifth season which starts on 23 June.

There are 118 players named across the four teams with 33 debut players for the 2026 season – six in the Blues, nine in the Hurricanes Poua, five in Matatū and 13 in Chiefs Manawa.

The squads also contain 21 current Black Ferns and nine Black Ferns Sevens players.

The Blues will be defending their title.

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Blues

The Blues squad features a strong contingent of returning Black Ferns led by Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant.

Additions included loose forward Amarante Sititi – sister of All Black Wallace Sititi – while Japanese prop Nijiho Nagata also returns to join the squad after missing 2025 due to international duties.

Tafito Lafaele returns to the loose forward group after switching back to rugby after spending some time in the NRLW.

Props: Aldora Itunu, Nijiho Nagata, Cilia-Marie Po’e-Tofaeono, Harono Te Iringa, Cheyenne Tuli-Fale, Chryss Viliko (Auckland).

Hookers: Danny-Elle Alefosio Fesolai, Grace Leaso Gago Tiatia, Atlanta Lolohea.

Locks: Eloise Blackwell, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu.

Loose forwards: Mele Taufa Bason, Lemalu Dajian Brown, Zara Feaunati, Tafito Lafaele, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Amarante Sititi.

Inside backs: Ffion Penney, Tara Turner, Ruahei Demant, Ella Henderson.

Midfielders: Sylvia Brunt, Hollyrae Mete-Renata.

Outside backs: Jaymie Kolose, Danii Mafoe, Sariyah Paitai, Mererangi Paul, Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Katelyn Vahaakolo.

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Chiefs Manawa

Kennedy Tukuafu retains the captaincy of a Manawa lineup that includes 13 new players.

Black Ferns Sevens players Justine McGregor and Manaia Nuku are joined by the returning Canadian international Shoshannah Seumanutafa and new signing, Wallaroos first five-eighth Carys Dallinger.

Kaea Nepia also arrives after impressing for Matatū at fullback. She is the niece of Chiefs legends Liam Messam.

Props: Amber Mundell, Awhina Tangen-Wainohi, Chyann Kaitapu, Lonita Ngelu, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu.

Hookers: Nicole Purdom, Vici-Rose Green.

Locks: Jade Coates, Leomie Kloppers, Olivia Holten, Leata Puni Lio.

Loosies: Kennedy Tukuafu, Mia Anderson, Tynealle Fitzgerald, Chyna Hohepa.

Halfbacks: Ariana Bayler, Holli O’Sullivan, Reese Anderson.

Inside Backs: Carys Dallinger, Kaea Nepia.

Midfield: Kiriana Nolan, Shoshanah Seumanutafa, Levonah Motuliki.

Outside Backs: Justine McGregor, Lele Ieremia, Manaia Nuku, Presayus Singh, Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a.

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Hurricanes Poua

New coach Hayden Triggs has a number of new players in his squad along with 11 players returning from 2025.

Among the new names is Black Ferns star Renee Holmes who was signed from Chiefs Manawa along with fellow Black Fern Krystal Murray.

Front-rower Murray returns to the Poua after featuring for the side in 2023.

Props: Faythe Finau, Angel Mulu, Krystal Murray, Mo’omo’oga Ona (Ashley) Palu, Ngano Tavake

Hookers: Tegan Hollows, Valini Vaka

Locks: Stacey Niao, Sam Taylor, Brianna Wallace

Loose Forwards: Neve Angsley, Anahera Hamahona, Greer Muir, Lily Murray Wihongi. Layla Sae*

Utility Forward: Jordyn Tihore

Halfbacks: Paige Lush, Molly Scuffil-McCabe

First-Fives: Te Rauoriwa Gapper, Renee Holmes

Midfielders: Leilani Hakiwai, Kokako Raki, Hinemaringi Scott, Rangimarie Sturmey

Outside Backs: Wikitoria Doyle, Fia Laikong, Arene Landon-Lane, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Keira Sua Smith, Iritana Hohaia.

Hybrid Player: Keelah Boddle.

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Matatū

There are seven new players in the squad, while two are returning after time away. The South Island group will build on core group of 21 from last season.

Holly Greenway and Natalie Delamere return to the squad after playing in the 2024 season.

Among the newcomers is 23-year-old Paris Lokotui who has turned to rugby after helping the Mainland Tactix to their first ANZ Premiership netball title in 2025. Her father Tukulua Lokotui represented Tonga at two Rugby World Cups.

Front row: Eilis Doyle, Holly Greenway, Jett Hayward, Maddison Robinson, Marcelle Parkes, Natalie Delamere, Pip Love, Santo Taumata, Wikitoria Rogers.

Locks and loosies: Chelsea Bremner, Elinor-Plum King, Emma Dermody, Fiaali’i Solomona, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Laura Bayfield, Lucy Jenkins, Paris Lokotui, Sarah Jones.

Inside backs: Abigail Paton, Hannah King, Kelsyn McCook, Maia Joseph.

Outside backs: Poppy Baxter, Grace Brooker, Maia Davis, Amy du Plessis, Winnie Palamo, Alena Saili, Naomi Sopoaga, Charlotte Va’afusuaga.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand