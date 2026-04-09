NZME conduct review identifies ‘issues’, after termination of three senior managers

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

NZME says its workplace review has identified “two specific issues” still to be addressed in the coming weeks.

The NZME board of directors commissioned the review in February, after three senior managers were terminated last year.

One of them was former OneRoof chief executive Greg J Hornblow, who admitted paying a 14-year-old for sex.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs told RNZ in April Hornblow was under an employment investigation over other complaints at the time and was sacked when the company learned of his arrest.

He said Hornblow faced disciplinary action, and was alleged to have “demonstrated inappropriate behaviour” at a work function and received a final written warning.

A formal complaint was then made against Hornblow that included accusations he had made “inappropriate comments” at meetings and in the office.

During this process in November, NZME learned of his charge.

“When we learned of the charge, we immediately terminated his employment,” Boggs said.

Separately, ZM content director Ross Flahive was dismissed and Nicholas Hammond left NZME in December.

In an email to staff, NZME board chair Steven Joyce said the review looked at the events leading up to those departures, with a focus on how concerns were raised and responded to, and whether staff felt safe and supported, if they witnessed or experienced inappropriate behaviour.

“Firstly, the review concluded that the departure of the three senior managers from OneRoof and ZM addressed the specific safety and welfare issues, which were identified at the time in those two businesses.

“The review identified two other specific issues elsewhere in the company for referral to Michael [Boggs] and the senior leadership team. These will be addressed in the coming weeks.

“For reasons of natural justice and fairness to all parties, we are not currently able to provide any additional information on them.”

He said the review also found NZME had work to do to “promote and maintain a supportive work environment in which employees and other persons are treated with respect and dignity”.

“The reviewer found that NZME has adequate systems in place to enable reporting of inappropriate conduct, but for a number of reasons, including matters specific to the circumstances in each case, these were not accessed for some time at either OneRoof or ZM.”

To encourage people to report inappropriate conduct in future, the businesses needed to be clear that safety and welfare of staff was an “absolute priority”.

“We will not sacrifice staff safety to meet any other objective in the business. If you sense that is happening at any time, please communicate your concerns directly to Michael as CEO of the company, Steven as chair or to Sussan Turner as chair of the people, remuneration and nominations committee of the board.”

Joyce said Boggs and the management team would ensure all available reporting channels for any concerns and allegations were clearly visible and accessible, so every matter raised was promptly and thoroughly investigated.

“In addition, the roles of wellbeing advocates will be strengthened across the business, ensuring you know who they are and what they can help with – whether that’s advice, a listening ear or acting as a support person, if you need one.

“Members of the company’s people and culture team will be more visibly embedded within the business, being present, approachable and focused first and foremost on the welfare of our people. This will mean more regular and proactive check-ins with business units, providing regular updates and information on reporting processes, and ensuring people have the confidence to report concerns, because they know the information will be treated confidentially.”

Manager training would be refreshed at all levels, he said.

“You have the company’s commitment that any complaint (formal or informal) about inappropriate behaviour, either directed at you or witnessed by you, will always be taken seriously and assessed promptly. Where an investigation is required, it will be carried out fairly and thoroughly, with appropriate action taken based on the findings.

“The company will also check in regularly with complainants and provide appropriate support to them.

“Where it is deemed necessary to ensure your health and safety in the workplace, the executive team will suspend employees who are being investigated for serious misconduct.

“Once an investigation is complete, the leadership team will share outcomes as far as they are legally able to and they will provide feedback directly to the person who raised the concern.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand