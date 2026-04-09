State Highway 2 blocked by slip in the Waioweka Gorge

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Rebecca Redpath

A slip has blocked State Highway 2 in the Waioweka Gorge, south of Ōpōtiki.

It was the main road and transport link into the Tairāwhiti region on the East Coast of the North Island.

Contractors were on site but motorists were asked to take alternate routes.

There were also other areas of the Rotorua and Eastern Bay of Plenty area where there was surface flooding.

Police were advising people to take extra care if they needed to travel.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand