Two arrested over diesel thefts as police note growing trend

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Quin Tauetau

Two men are due in court on Wednesday after separate attempts to steal fuel as police say they are seeing an increase in diesel thefts.

Officers were called about 4am today to a Christchurch address after a person reported seeing someone trying to siphon petrol from their vehicle in Sockburn.

“Officers have immediately attended and made enquiries in the area, before stopping a vehicle,” police said.

“A search of the vehicle saw it contained five 60 litre containers, a battery-operated siphoning pump, and a small amount of methamphetamine.”

A 31-year-old man was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on charges of unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle, possessing goods capable of facilitating dishonesty offending, and possession of methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, in Hamilton, police were called about 4.20am by a person watching a man steal diesel from their worksite in Peacocke via a live camera.

The man drove off in a hatchback south of the city and was intercepted by police and arrested.

“Located in his vehicle were three containers of diesel, as well as several tools, drugs, and knives,” police said.

The 35-year-old man was expected to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

Assistant Commissioner Tusha Penny said police were continuing to monitor fuel thefts and had started to see a rise in diesel thefts.

“These incidents are an example of where we are reliant on sharp-eyed members of the public to call police immediately when they see any suspicious activity,” she said.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand