Christchurch Police appeal for information following two assaults

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are investigating two assaults believed to have occurred in Sydenham and are seeking information from the public as part of ongoing enquiries.

On Wednesday 18 March at around 10:15pm, Police were notified of a stabbing at Bradford Park.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment and was released shortly after.

Enquiries to date indicate a second assault occurred earlier that evening on Colombo Street, just south of Fisher Avenue, at around 9:30pm.

Police believe the two incidents are linked.

Police are working to identify the victim of the Colombo Street incident and would like to speak with them, as they may have information that could assist our investigation.

Additionally, Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Bradford Park or Colombo Street areas between 9:00pm and 10:15pm on Wednesday 18 March.

This includes anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or who has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police via 105, either by phone or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, selecting “Update Report.”

Please reference file number 260319/6021.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI