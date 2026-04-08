Reserve Bank holds official cash rate at 2.25%

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Supplied

The Reserve Bank has left the official cash rate unchanged at 2.25 percent, as expected.

The bank’s monetary policy committee says the Middle East conflict has increased inflation and affected economic growth.

But it says interest rates will not be changed while there is so much uncertainty and too little data.

It says it’s focusing on whether any inflation spike is temporary, and its policy will be to get inflation back in the target zone over the medium term.

More to come…

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand